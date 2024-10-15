Arun Indoor Bowls Club – Ladies Section

By Janet Whitfield
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:04 BST
Arun ladies opened their 2024/25 season with a friendly President vs Captain match.

They both won on one rink each and drew on the other, but the Captain’s team had a better overall score and won by 42-34.

Arun ladies start their national competition campaign on Saturday 19th October with a home and away fixture against Worthing ladies in the Yetton competition and also on Sunday 20th October against Preston BC in the mixed national Egham competition.

