Arun Pickleball hits gold

Arun Pickleball Club, based at Angmering School, have continued to thrive this year with now five sessions being held each week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With membership now reaching up to 70 players along with a waiting list, they have gone from strength to strength locally, nationally and internationally. The blue and yellow of Arun Pickleball was prominent in many festivals and tournaments, with several of the members having medalled in local competitions this year.

Clare McKnight has followed up her mixed doubles silver medal and gender doubles bronze medal at the English Open in August, with a gold medal in the women's double at the Pre European Pickleball Championships held in Southampton in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her partner from Yarmouth, IOW, Sarah Howell, they played teams from across Europe.

Sarah (IOW) and Clare (Arun) win gold at pre European Pickleball Championships in Southampton

Clare and Sarah topped their group and then went on to beat Gill Macgregor and Wendy Howes 11-9,8-11,11-4 in a nail biting final.

Clare said: “It was unexpected to medal in an international competition, and even more surprising to win a gold medal. Sarah was lovely, and an awesome partner - we really complimented each other's game.

"The final wasn’t played until 8pm, so it was a long day, but well worth it. I really felt the support of our club members who encouraged via WhatsApp messages and in person.”