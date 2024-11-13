Arundel FC are on the up

By jonny tranter
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 07:54 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:48 GMT
With Premier League action on hold this weekend, Sussex locals have a really good option to get that football fix - a trip to Mill Road to take in Arundel vs Chessington & Hook in the Sussex Combination Football Leagie Div 1.

The Mullets have started the campaign strongly, and with a new committee formed to support long standing Chairman Bob Marchant, now is a good time to get behind the club.

The club has seen gates increase two seasons running, and with some excellent football, food and views (yes there is a stunning view of Arundel Castle on offer) supporters are sure to have a fantastic experience at one of Sussex footballs most welcoming of clubs.

Next Game - This Saturday, 3pm Kick Off, Mill Road, Arundel.

