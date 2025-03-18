AS Crawley FC (Saturday) lift cup

Ashurst Wood 1-3 AS Crawley FC

Mid Sussex Junior Charity Cup Final 2024/25

Last night at Horsham FC’s Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, AS Crawley from the Mid Sussex Football League Division Three North beat favourites Ashurst Wood from the league above in Division Two.

It was an even game with AS Crawley finishing their chances. At 2-0 with minutes to go, Ashurst Wood got a goal back. They applied heavy pressure looking for an equaliser, but it was AS who broke through the middle and scored in injury time.

AS Crawley are now the Mid Sussex Junior Charity Cup winners 2024/25.

AS Crawley (Saturday) have a Sunday team who have recently won the double. This team believes that hard work and dedication will breed a new generation of young athletes who will thrive in life. An ambition to be proud of, however they are still looking for a ground share for next season.