Ashford wins all three of his races at Hastings & St Leonards

A steady force 4 easterly wind and blue skies made for superb sailing conditions at the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club, enticing 25 sailors in 22 boats to compete in the penultimate races of the Late Summer Series.

Competitors were set a triangle/sausage course, testing not only their skills on different points of sail but also their ability to remember the requirements of a more intriguing course configuration.

In the Laser Handicap Fleet, Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) was in his element, crossing the finish line first in all three of his races. However, with many of the Laser fleet sailing on smaller 4.7 rigs, it wasn’t until finish times and different rig handicaps were applied, that final positions were confirmed.

Although Matt Wiseman (Laser 4.7) chased Ashford hard in the first race, with handicaps applied Ashford had still won by nearly two minutes. In the second race top positions were closer. This time it was the club’s elder statesman on the water, Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7), who was snipping at Ashford’s heels. With handicaps applied, Sandford was second, only 16 seconds behind Ashford across the 37 minute race.

Late Summer Series' racing underway.

Sandford’s racing showed how staying physically fit, and with excellent sailing technique, a 77 year-old had outraced all but one of the 18 younger Laser sailors on the water. Bravo to Roy Sandford. Amongst the catamaran fleet, it was two wins for Simon Terry & Sophie Smith, and the points in the General Handicap Fleet went to Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz).

The final race of the day, the Sovereign Handicap, had boats of all classes racing against each other. Once again Ashford was first; Sergio Velluti (Laser 4.7) was second and Lucy Barrie (Laser 4.7) third. As sailors approach the final races of the Late Summer Series, none of the leaders can be assured of victory. Currently in pole position in the Laser Handicap Fleet is Hugh Ashford, in the General Handicap Fleet are Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz), and in the Catamaran Handicap Fleet are Maurice & Janey Nash (Dart 16). Sailors look forward to the final races with everything still to play for.