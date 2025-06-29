Ashling CC v Lavant CC

Tell us your club news.

Lavant won a low-scoring encounter at Down Street on a scorching hot summer afternoon.

Electing to bat first Ashling, after a slow start, began to lose wickets at regular intervals against some tight and accurate Lavant bowling and were eventually bowled out for 89.

Only young Harley Jackson showed any resistance ending on 25 not out.

Richard Plowman (3/11), Steve Brooker (2/13) and James Slayer (3/29) were the visitors successful bowlers.

In reply, Lavant got off to the worse possible start being 12/5 off 5 overs with Will Chrystal (2/17) and Charlie Colley (2/18) taking the early wickets before an unbroken partnership of 80 between Chris Maclean (35no) and Steve Brooker (26) saw Lavant home by 5 wickets in the 20th over