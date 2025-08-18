Ashling CC v Singleton CC

Tell us your club news.

Another week, another shaky start. At 9/3 after two overs, Ashling feared the worst. However, with Osama Shah contributing 28, Stuart Cameron adding another 28 in a 65-run partnership, and 58 extras helping along the way, their innings concluded at 156.

Primmer (3/42), Ralsal (3/23), and Jack (2/21) shone as the standout bowlers for Singleton.

In response, Primmer delivered an all-round performance with an unbeaten 58, supported by Maloney (36) and Stanford (35), leading Singleton to victory with just four wickets down in the 28th over.