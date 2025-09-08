Ashling secure first Sunday victory in eight attempts

Tell us your club news.

Ashling CC v Clanfield CC

Ashling redeemed an earlier season loss and secured their first Sunday victory in eight attempts with an impressive 80-run win over Clanfield at Down Street.

The home club put in a steady batting performance, finishing at 167/8 with notable contributions from Charlie Colley (55) and Sharon Tauro (23), while Bob Wheeler stood out for the visitors with an economical 3/38.

Clanfield struggled in the chase from the start and fell short by 80 runs, with Charlie Colley shining again with figures of 3/8 and Ben Harrild supporting well with 3/20.