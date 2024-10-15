Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ParalympicsGB is encouraging budding Para athletes to discover their Paralympic potential with the support of local leisure centre, K2 Crawley.

Aspiring Para athletes invited to K2 Crawley as ParalympicsGB search for future sports stars

On Saturday 19 October, those who sign up can attend a ParalympicsGB ‘Discover Day’, the potential beginning of their Paralympic journey and receive tips from Paris 2024 Paralympic medallists, Bly Twomey and Matthew Robertson.

The athlete recruitment programme is open to anyone with a visual, physical or intellectual impairment who is 10 years or older, from anywhere across the UK.

K2 Crawley, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, will host the day, where attendees can trial a range of Paralympic sports, including Boccia, athletics and table tennis.

Running from 10am – 4pm, two ParalympicsGB medallists from Paris 2024, will be on hand to offer advice and guidance. 14-year-old, Bly Twomey, who won two medals on her Paralympic debut will be joined by Paris 2024 debutant Matthew Robertson, who won his first Paralympic cycling medal in Paris.

National Governing Bodies will also provide insight and advice, alongside demonstrations and interactive activities, challenges and tests.

These experiences throughout the day will work to support budding athletes, inspired by the Paralympic Games, in discovering their sporting potential.

Those interested in attending can sign up and will receive further information from ParalympicsGB.

The event is part of a series of ‘Discover Days’ hosted by ParalympicsGB across the country. For more information please visit: https://paralympics.org.uk/paralympic-potential/