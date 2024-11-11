Atelier 21 crowned West Sussex County Equestrian Champions

Crawley based Atelier 21 School is thrilled to announce that our equestrian team has been named West Sussex County Champions in the 80cm category.

This incredible victory has earned Atelier 21 the opportunity to represent West Sussex at the prestigious national inter-county finals at Hickstead—a milestone achievement for our small school, which went head-to-head with strong teams from much larger independent schools.

Our team’s resilience and skill were also rewarded with a 3rd-place finish in the 70cm category, adding to a triumphant day filled with personal bests and podium finishes. This success reflects not only the remarkable dedication of our young riders but also Atelier 21’s commitment to nurturing a wide range of talents and interests across disciplines.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and amazed at what our equestrian team has achieved. For such a small school to win against larger, more established teams is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our riders,” said Hayley Peacock, founder of Atelier 21. “Representing West Sussex at the national finals is an incredible honour, and we’re so proud of every pupil who has contributed to this success.”

The small but mighty team celebrate their triumph!

"To see our riders bring home the County Championship title is just incredible! It is a proud moment for Atelier 21, proving that with passion and commitment, our students can take on – and beat – the biggest schools out there. We’re all rooting for them as they head to Hickstead to represent West Sussex!" comments James Ashcroft, Executive Head of Atelier 21.

Equestrian Opportunities at Atelier 21

Our equestrian program is an integral part of the diverse offerings at Atelier 21, available to students with a passion for riding and equine sports. To further support and celebrate young riders, Atelier 21 is exploring scholarship opportunities for students with their own horses, fostering excellence in equestrianism alongside our forward-thinking curriculum.