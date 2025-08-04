Auld's all-round show seals another victory for Ramblers

As the Sussex Cricket League entered its final third, Little Common strengthened their bid for promotion with a vital 10th win of the season, overcoming Cuckfield twos in a hard-fought Division 3 East contest at home.

Skipper Jon Meredith won the toss and opted to bat first, ringing a few changes in the batting order. Malcolm Johnson opened the innings, with Ed Feist promoted to number three. Johnson’s partner, Tom Crathern (12), was the first to depart but helped lay a solid foundation as the Ramblers reached 31-1.

Wickets fell in quick succession, with Johnson (11) and Feist (9) departing cheaply, leaving Little Common at 56-3. The innings stabilised through a key partnership between Mark Hopkinson (24) and the hard-hitting Kaleb Auld (63), who took the score to 113-4 before Hopkinson fell to the first ball after drinks.

Auld continued to anchor the innings with power and intent, supported by Varun Khullar (18) and Eddie Lemmon (18). Harvey Jack added a late flourish with 14 as Little Common posted 200 all out with just two balls to spare.

Kaleb smashes a six on his way to 63 in MoM performance

At tea, the total seemed slightly under par, and the hosts knew they would need another disciplined performance with the ball. They got off to a dream start thanks to Auld, who completed a superb all-round performance by removing three of Cuckfield’s top four in a fiery opening spell that left the visitors reeling at 7-3.

Khullar chipped in with two wickets of his own (2-36), reducing Cuckfield to 28-4. However, resistance came from Josh Downey (49), who counter-attacked to bring Cuckfield back into the contest. Partnerships with Harry Streak (38) and Ben Wilsdon (32) kept the visitors in the hunt and tilted the momentum.

With the game finely poised, it was Lemmon’s spell (2-27) that proved decisive, claiming the crucial wickets of Downey and Streak in quick succession to swing the match back in Little Common’s favour. Tight fielding and increasing scoreboard pressure further strangled the chase.

Harvey Jack returned to break the final stand and sealed the win with figures of 2-29, as Cuckfield were bowled out for 169—31 runs short of the target.

The win keeps Little Common firmly in second place, a position that would secure a playoff spot, now sitting 23 points behind leaders Bolney but crucially 30 points clear of third-placed Lindfield. Next weekend, they travel to face bottom side Seaford, looking to maintain momentum in their promotion push.