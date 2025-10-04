Autumn winners at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club

As the season is drawing to an end many competitions are still attracting many members.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

44 ladies took part in the Clegg Bowl stableford competition on Saturday 16th & Thursday 21st August. Lynn Collett finding some good form went straight to the top of the leader board with a magnificent 45 points. The runner up was Katie Livesey with 41 points and third place went to Vicky McLean with 39 points.

The Centenary Bowl took place on Saturday 23rd August with 111 members taking part. Sam Goddard was the eventual winner with an excellent score of 41 points.Jen Boakes, who was at the top of the leader board for some time before being pipped by Sam, had to settle for the runners up place with a wonderful score of 40 points. Third place went to Dave King who scored 38 points on countback from Matt Barnett and Daniel Peppatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 pairs took part in the Ladies Invitation to the Men Greensomes Stableford on Sunday 24th August. Vanessa Barrington-Johnson with her invitee Bruce Parsons were once again the winners with a score of 42 points. The runners up spot went to Dorothy Turton & Peter Billcliff with a score of 41 points taking it on countback from Philly Dagwell & Jim Lee.

Vikki Coda receiving prize from Lady Captain - Jan Stuart-Menteath

Playing a medal of the blue tees was the format for the Conan Doyle Cup Ladies Cup which took place on Sunday 24th & Thursday 28th August. 39 ladies took part and with an incredible nett 67 and playing consistently excellent golf the winner was Jen Boakes. Philly Dagwell was the runner up with an equally impressive nett 69 and Tricia Edwards took third place with nett 71 on countback from Sara Young & Sue Pittman

The Ian Mackellow Memorial Trophy took place on Saturday 6th September with 74 men taking part. Nine men played to their handicap or better but with an excellent nett 67 the winner was Jonathon Toplis. Oliver Timson was the runner up with a nett 69 and in third place was Graham Cole with a nett 70 just beating Tommy Pickard & Glen Campbell on countback.

18 pairs took part in the very popular Coronation Cups Mixed greensomes on Sunday 14th September. With an outstanding 43 points the deadly duo and organisers of the competition Peter & Sylvia Billcliff were the worthy winners. Joanne & Kenny Lewis were the runners up with a score of 39 points narrowly beating Fee & Allen Blackwell into third place with 38 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of several competitions were presented at the Ladies Autumn Meeting held on Thursday 18th September. The first prize presented went to Mandy Hilton for the best gross in the Autumn medal. This took place on Sunday 7th & Thursday 11th September with 25 ladies taking part. With a score of 85 gross Mandy just managed to beat Emma Morgan on countback. The silver Division Nett winner was Jo Osborn who won with a nett 69. Tricia Edwards was the runner up with a nett 72.The bronze division was won by Sue Richardson with a score of nett 74 with Janie Hutchinson taking second place with nett 77.

Irene Toyne (Left) & Sylvia Billcliff (right) receiving prize from Lady Captain Jan Stuart Menteath (Centre)

Mary Bell was the winner of the Ladies Autumn Meeting Flag on Monday 15th September. She finished 5.5 yards from the pin on 18th green narrowly beating Mary Legon by 1 yard.

A drizzly start saw a large field of 40 ladies take part in the morning Stableford on the Autumn Meeting competition day held onThursday 18th September. Vikki Coda was the winner of Division 1 with an excellent score of 38 points. Mary Bell was the runner up with 36 points & Liz Manktelow took third place with 34 points. Division 2 saw Philly Dagwell take the top spot with 37 points. Lynda Wallens was the runner up with 35 points and third place went to Sue Pittman with 33 points.

36 ladies played in the afternoon 9 hole Foursomes when the weather had picked up with some autumn sunshine. This was won by Sylvia Billcliff & Irene Toyne with a very steady score of 19 points. Just one point behind were Philly Dagwell & Liz Manktelow who took the runners up spot and beating Jen Boakes & Fee Blackwell on countback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allcomers Stableford that took place on Saturday 20th September attracted 41 members and was won by Simon Metcalf with an excellent 40 points.Just one point behind and taking the runners up spot was Aaron Smith with 39 points. Third place saw Andrew Mackellow scoring 37 points and beating Adrian Isaac, Gillian Camp and Bill Boyd on countback.

Mary Bell (Right) receiving prize from Lady Captain Jan Stuart Menteath

The Ladies Kemble Trophy took place on Saturday 20th & Thursday 25th September. 37 ladies took part and with an incredible 40 points and finally getting to grips with the course the winner was Marion Sandwell. Tricia Edwards & Penny Tyrrell both scored 37 points but with a better back nine Tricia took the runners up spot.

On a cold and sunny day 24 pairs took part in the mens Mo Prowse Cups on Sunday 21st September. With an outstanding 47 points the winners were Daniel Peppiatt & Gary Wickens. Three pairs tied for second place all scoring equally impressive 43 points, however Alex Johnson & Glen Campbell took the runners up spot from Elliot Bowles & Ben Bowles and John Spence & Kim Stephenson who had to settle for third and fourth place respectively.

Also on Sunday 21st September just four pairs of ladies entered the Daily Mail Foursomes Stableford competition. Jen Boakes & Fee Blackwell were the victors with a score of 36 points. They will go on to represent Crowborough Beacon ladies in the knockout stages early in 2026. The runners up scoring 33 points were Mary Bell & Vicky McLean who beat Gillian Camp & Tricia Edwards on countback.

Other results

Wednesday Rabbits 20th August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Place – Neil Pennell (47 pts), 2nd Place – Patrick Layen (39 pts), 3rd Place - Adrian Isaac (38 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 27th August

1st Place – Reg Davis (42 pts), 2nd Place – Roger Benison (38 pts), 3rd Place – Tim Revell (37 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 17th September

1st Place – Grant Robertson (42 pts), 2nd Place – Tim Revell (37 pts), 3rd Place - Harry Young (34 pts)

Wednesday Rabbits 24th September

1st Place – Geoffrey Thomas (36 pts), 2nd Place – Reg Davis (35 pts), 3rd Place - Neil Gubbins (35 pts).