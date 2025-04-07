Away defeat for the Dean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A depleted dean team lost to Angmering on Saturday and picked up more injuries.

The Dean started brightly however failed to deliver the first blow, instead this was landed by the home side after 13 mins against the run of play when their winger cut inside jinked his way into the box only to be felled by an outstretched leg - penalty Angmering. The spot kick was coolly dispatched into the bottom right corner, 1-0.

Looking for an instant reply - a knockdown from James Crane to Marv Lawrence on the edge of the box was fired over the bar. The visitors continued to pile on the pressure leading to winning several corners which they failed to covert from. Angmering were denied going into the break 2-0 up when a diagonal pass from the left pinpoint onto their strikers head however Tyler Pickering got down well to palm the ball away. HT 1-0.

Unfortunately the dean restarted the second half in the worst way possible as only 2 mins in a sweeping through ball evaded everyone right into the path of the Angmering man who’d gambled his run to nip in front of Pickering and poke the ball home doubling the home sides lead.

Ash Carter (left) picked up a bad arm injury Saturday

Determined to find a way back into the game the dean continued to push forward and were narrowly denied when the home keeper managed to claw the ball off the line from one attack and then corner from the right was headed wide by Jason Houghton at the back post.

Pickering made another top save in the 80th minute as he got down to his right brilliantly to tip the ball round his post as it looked destined to nestle in the bottom corner. The home side delivered the final hammer blow 2 minutes from time as a cross into the box from the left was only half cleared which fell to the Angmering no.8 who took one touch to set himself before striking a superb half volley into the top right corner from 20 yards out. FT 3-0.

East dean now go into two weeks double header fixtures against Hunston in desperate search of getting much needed points on the board.