Away wins take Tarring Priory bowlers to the top
There were rink wins for skips John Bailey, Alan Messer and Chris Ide at Maltravers and whilst Tommy Tsoi edged out Priory's Nick Eager 22-19 this did not prevent Priory returning to the top of the Stracey League. Team Manager John Proffitt was delighted to bounce back having narrowly lost at home to Maltravers earlier in the season.
There was similar joy for Priory's West Sussex League team manager, Ide. With only 9 of the players who suffered a defeat at home to Norfolk in the first match of the season travelling to the away fixture, it was Ide's rink of Mark Harwood, Bailey and Keith Brinsmead who took the game to Jim Raggett, storming into a 12-0 lead in the first 3 ends and going onto a commanding 34-12 win.
With John Schools away, Chris Salt stepped in and with Mike Mahoney, Terry Urben and skip Stuart Shwartz won the last 6 ends, the final 2 played in torrential rain, to take the game away from Roger Ayling 17-13.
Ian Robertson, Adrian Jackson, Roy Barclay and skip Messer also had a winning streak of 9 ends and went from 2-6 down to lead 16-6 and close out at 17-11 against Dave Simmonds.
Novice Trevor Puttick had a good game at lead, and the experienced John Fairs, Eager, returning to his former club and skip Dave Levey narrowly beat Denny Roberts 15-11.
Team Manager Ide said: "We knew if we could win on all rinks we had a chance of going top of the league for the first time this season. We have players coming back next week so I will have some interesting selection decisions".
Southbourne's subsequent 9-1 victory over Pulborough sent Priory down to second place but as anticipated the league remains extremely close with only five points covering the top five.