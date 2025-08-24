Copthorne were too strong for Southwick and Shoreham CC in Division 8 Central of the Sussex Cricket League.

With Harry Dorgan and Tom bell unavailable it fell to club president Adam Walter to take on captaincy duties for the trip. He began by calling the toss correctly and choosing to field.

Sadly, his good fortune went no further as the bowlers toiled in the face of an opening partnership of 81.

There were no heroics as K Kannan’s 43 off 69 balls and K Mbugua’s 40 from 80 gave the home side a solid start. This was built on steadily by 21 apiece for D Konar and V Chib before B Haupt smashed 57 not out in 31 balls against a weary attack as Copthorne secured a decent total 227-4.

Harry Sutton bowled well against Copthorne

Harry Sutton’s figures of 9-4-21-2 stood out on a poor afternoon for the Wickers bowlers.

In response Southwick and Shoreham were soon in trouble, the top three quickly back in the pavilion with barely a score between them.

Dean Ghasemi and Sutton kept hopes alive with a fine stand of 85 but when Ghasemi was out for 30 (72 balls) the unfortunate Sutton quickly followed as he was undone by a ball that kept low just after reaching a 54-ball 50.

Ali Jenkins grafted for 26 not out but the innings generally fizzled out apart from Ahmed Oryakhail’s late cameo as last man in, whence he hit 11 from five balls including two fours, The Wickers making it to 151-9 in their 40 overs.

Six bowlers shared the spoils for Copthorne with B Dias Mendes, Mbugua and M Vyas snaffling two each.

Walter said: "It wasn’t our best day in the field but we stuck at it. We were unlucky when we batted as the pitch increasingly misbehaved as the afternoon wore on.”