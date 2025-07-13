Barcombe back to winning ways

Barcombe batting to hot to handle

Crawley Down 206/8

Barcombe 210/5

Barcombe's annual trip to Crawley Down always causes a stir for Stewart's selection, this week was no different. 8 confirmed straight up, leaving 3 spaces. Ole "I only play at home" Callf was lured in by no mention of it being away. Ed Marler was drafted in after International Superstar David Christmas hurt himself on International duty and Joe Stewart was called upon for his second Crawley fixture of the season given that it's deemed as a home game for him. With the squad assembled on a baking hot summers day, questions were asked over the skipper's meet time. Eyebrows then raised when Stewart elected to lose the toss and Barcombe were kindly asked to field in the 30° heat.

Ole Callf relaxing after his efforts

In the absence of viral sensation Trower, who decided to concentrate on himself after a frustrating couple of games despite it being a ground where he gets it to swing and nip. Stewart and Wheatley shared the new ball, the latter pulling rank over the skipper and chosing to bowl at the far end so he didn't have to endure the rogue tree stump drain cover in the bowlers run up area. Stewart took the honour firing down a leg stump half volley first ball that was duly put away for four. Great start. Wheatley spent the week with massage gun in hand and it paid off, finding his line to the left hander he snuffled a caught and bowled in true goalkeeper fashion, ball hitting his hands and sticking followed by a stop drop and roll, proving that he still has what it takes to pull on the number 1 jersey. Stewart struggled to settle into his spell and with a fast outfield, anything that beat the infield would race away. For the 2nd week in a row the trap was set, a wayward lofted shot found it's way down to Ed Marler at deep point, a full length dive left him on the deck in pain, what started with I've hurt my shoulder, then it was back finally for him to admit "I just got nowhere near it". Wheatley at this point at found his rhythm, removing the other opener to Will at cover and his third wicket finding the hands of the Birthday Boy Pumba at point. First 3 wickets falling to Wheatley in his 8 over spell, 3 catches, a much improved start to fielding after recent weeks. Coppard Snr and Pumba were first and second change applying the squeeze well. Christmas behind the stumps was enjoying the second week in a row of balls grubbing and leaping. One lept off of length so much so that Marler appealed for a caught behind. Crawley dug in and Barcombe struggling to find the breakthrough before the Crawley skipper drilled Coppard straight to mid on, another solid catch from Pumba and a fired up celebration followed. Pumba with the ball had found his former self, finding swing and some nip, sent down one that jagged and kept a little low to add his name to wicket column. On a hot day the shade was well patrolled by Black and Callf but they both had moments. The latter chasing down a ball decided to stand on it and roll his ankle, and Black had some choice words as one went by Wheatley in the covers. Coppard Jnr had a bowl for a second week running, finding a much needed wicket due to a got running catch by Black despite his best effort at juggling. Joe Stewart found himself busy in short and forgot he was playing cricket when performing his version keepie ups, not too be outdone by his football skills both Coppards had goes at slide tackles and booting the ball over the boundary. Stewart returned and Callf replaced Pumba at the far end. Stewart picking up 2 wickets in an over, clean bowled and an lbw where the batsman walked making David Christmas' decision easier. A cracking effort in the field on a hot day reduced Crawley Down to 206 for 8.

Tea was enjoyed for a third week in a row before Stewart welcomed back opening partner Callf as they strode out to the middle. What then followed could only be described as an assertive and entertaining start to a run chase. The pair trading cover drives in the first over as Stewart pierced the fielders and Callf opted for the over the top route. The onslaught had begun. Both batters knew what they wanted to do and found ease in putting the ball where they wanted, forcing regular bowling changes. Callfy was aggressive and fired up, driving well, Stewart feeding off his partner found the middle of his bat with two pull shots. They raced to their 50 run partnership off 7 overs. This was the point when Callf pulled away in the run scoring, lofted drives, pull shots, dabs, you name it he had a go at it. A successful powerplay from the pair saw them make the most of Crawley only being allowed 2 out, 78 for 0 after 10. An entertaining couple of overs saw Callfy face two no balls, first cleaned bowled by a slower ball, second picking out long off. The bowler tried his luck with another slower ball but Callf was onto it, whipping it through mid wicket. He looked so pleased with himself, strolling down the wicket with imaginary carpets under his arms saying "you won't fool me twice"(legally we can't write the saying that followed this remark) Spin was introduced, finding turn and bounce along with lack of bounce. Callf negotiated a tough first over when realising you had to be on the front foot and a series of going back. Left arm spin was introduced from the other end as Stewart swept well, a bit too well when he found a fielder but like Callf was reprieved. 21 came off the over and Callf raced to 50. Drinks were set for 15 overs but when the seamer decided to bowl spin, Callf despatched him for 10 in 2 balls and drinks were had whilst the ball hunting went on. Play resumed and it was business as usual as Stewart reached 50. The pair had reached 175 for the opening stand as they met between overs Callfy wanted to know what he was on, Stewart had said Pumba leaving the scoring table so he knew he had to be close. One big shot too many saw a good over the shoulder the catch remove him for 98. Coppard Jnr joined Stewart with 31 to get. Plan was simple just pick up singles and the game is done. Coppard picked out midwicket who produced a great one handed catch as he fell without troubling the scorers. Black joined Stewart in situation similar to Newick at home in 2023. Stewart was removed trying to work a single, was the collapse on? Black smashed 14 but one shot too many saw him caught. Wheatley was removed with scores level but Will Marler and Christmas at the crease saw the latter 'cloth one' over square leg bringing the side home. An excellent all round performance, securing the team's 3rd win on the bounce at their bogey ground.

M.O.M- Callfy for a superb 98 off 63