Barcombe back to winning ways at Crawley Down

Barcombe CC’s batting was to hot to handle as they beat Crawley Down by five wickets in Division 6 Central of the Sussex Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ole Callf, Ed Marler and Joe Stewart were drafted in and Barcombe lost the toss and were asked to field in the 30° heat.

Stewart and Wheatley shared the new ball, but Stewart fired down a leg stump half volley first ball that was duly put away for four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheatley found his line to the left hander and he snuffled a caught and bowled. Stewart struggled to settle into his spell and with a fast outfield, anything that beat the infield would race away.

Ole Callf relaxing after his efforts

Wheatley found his rhythm, removing the other opener and his third wicket finding the hands of Pumba at point. The first three wickets fell to Wheatley.

Coppard Snr and Pumba were first and second change applying the squeeze well.

Crawley dug in and Barcombe struggled to find the breakthrough before the Crawley skipper drilled Coppard straight to mid on, for another solid catch from Pumba. Pumba then added his name to the wicket column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coppard Jnr had a bowl for a second week running, finding a much needed wicket due to a running catch by Black.

Stewart picked up two wickets in an over and a cracking effort in the field on a hot day kept Crawley Down to 206-8.

Stewart welcomed back opening partner Callf as they strode out to the middle for an assertive and entertaining start to a run chase.

Callf was aggressive and fired up, driving well, Stewart feeding off his partner, and they raced to a 50-run partnership off 7 overs. Soon it was 78-0 after 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spin was introduced, finding turn and bounce. but it was business as usual as Stewart reached 50. The pair had reached 175 for the opening stand.

One big shot too many saw a good over the shoulder the catch remove Calff for 98. Coppard Jnr joined Stewart with 31 to get. Coppard picked out mid-wicket who produced a great one handed catch.

Black joined Stewart, who was removed trying to work a single. Black smashed 14 but was caught. Wheatley was removed with scores level but Will Marler and Christmas got Barcombe home.

It was an excellent all round performance, securing the team's third win on the bounce at their bogey ground.