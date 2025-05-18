Barcombe CC on a roll with two from two - Glynde beaten by Rye

Barcombe CC’s 1st XI beat Edenbridge by six runs in Division 6 Central of the Sussex League.

This was a new venue for all apart from Barcombe umpire Paul Trower and a few changes were made to the squad - Callum Coppard, Oli Palmer and Josh Burgess all brought in.

Harry Stewart elected to bat first on a dry track. Stewart and Ole Callf got Barcombe off to another fast start.

The loss of Stewart spooning one straight up didn't help but Coppard joined Callf and they looked to be positive. When Callf fell, Joe Wheatley strode to the crease to be greeted by a barrage of slow bowling. Together with Coppard, he punished the bad ball and rotated the strike.

Wheatley was bowled, leaving Ade Broadway to join Coppard. The pair mixed intelligent running and clean striking to move Barcombe towards a defendable total.

Coppard ended with a superb 72 and Broadway 40 - but the lower order fell with a whimper - Allan Trower notching the first duck of the season.

The innings came to a calamitous close as Burgess hit the ball to cover and called Palmer through for a non-existent single to add another duck to the tally as Barcombe finished on 219.

Trower took the new ball and Stewart was paired with him but Edenbridge held firm in the early exchanges. The introduction of Wheatley brought the first wicket - a catch held in the deep.

Callf and David Christmas’ combination of slow, slower and even slower deliveries were too much for the Edenbridge middle order who repeatedly picked out Barcombe's boundary riders. MoM Coppard took three catches to suck the life out of the Edenbridge chase. Barcombe's boundary fielding combination of Coppard, Stewart and Kane Black were on to everything.

Behind the stumps, George Christmas was exemplary.

Edenbridge began to fight back and find the boundaries with more regularity. Wheatley and Stewart returned but Edenbridge's 9th wicket pair started to build a partnership. With two overs to go they required 14 to win.

The crucial moment came when the non-striker set off for a single and was sent back. Palmer completed the run-out to give Wheatley the chance to bowl at the number eleven.

Wheatley sent an unplayable delivery crashing into the stumps to give Barcombe the win to put them top of the table.

This week they welcome Brighton and Hove 3rd XI to the BRG.

Glynde CC batted first at home to Rye in Division 3 East and Joe Adams with 74, Tom Silvester 21, Archie Burrows 18 and Charlie Silvester 17 allowed Glynde to reach to reach 138-2.

But a collapse followed as they were bowled out for a dissapointing 182 with only Leo Fountain 14 and George Burton Durham 11 reaching double figures.

Luke Payton with 4-38 and Shahrukh Khan 4-45 ran through the batting line up.

For Rye Reuben Collingwood struck 87 and James Hamilton 32 added 93 for the 1st wicket. Thereafter, there was a small middle order collapse but Luke Payton with 47 not out saw Rye across the winning line with just under 10 overs to spare.

Louis Baron with 2-25 and Leo Fountain 2-44 were the most successful bowlers as Rye won by 5 wickets.

Glynde II went to Pett, who batted first and rattled up 277-6. Glynde opener Teddy Birbeck struck a superb 157 not out, which included 21 4s and 4 6s carrying his bat and with Darren Howard 38 and skipper Dominic Harris 30 supporting well Glynde II won with three balls left.

In the Glynde III game, Alistair Randall struck 104, with Sydney Branford supporting with 58, as Glynde struck 204-6, however Burwash Weald won by seven wickets.

On Saturday, Glynde travel to Little Common, while on Sunday they travel to Buxted Park in Round 3 of the National Village Cup.