Barcombe CC’s winning run came to an end after their score of 242-7 was overhauled by Plumpton, who won the Division 6 Central clash by seven wickets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On another scorching Saturday, Barcombe returned to the BRG to face familiar foes.

Skipper Harry Stewart forced Plumpton to call incorrectly at the toss with his expert flipping and elected to bat first on what can only be described as the flattest surface in East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart and Ole Callf flew out of the blocks and began dispatching the Plumpton opening pair to all parts – mixing controlled strokeplay with resolute defence. It was almost a shock when Callf fell.

Josh Wheatley on his way to a well deserved hundred

When Will Marler fell almost instantly and Stewart then tried to run a single that wasn’t there, Barcombe suddenly were in a bit of bother at 52-3.

Fortunately the Wheatley brothers had other ideas: helped by some friendly bowling they started first to rebuild and then to attack the Plumpton bowlers - Josh, in particular, was the aggressor.

Barcombe looked back on course for a big total but Plumpton's slow bowlers had other ideas and began to claw back some control. Again, three wickets fell in a cluster with Joe Wheatley, Paul Coppard and George Christmas - walking for an LBW - all being removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Broadway joined a tiring Josh Wheatley but they began to build another important partnership - Josh eventually going to a superb hundred - his first for some time. It had been an excellent innings, but he finally fell looking for one big hit too many. But Matt Cordwell and Broadway pushed the Barcombe total on to 242 at the close.

Ade Broadway puts away a free hit for six

It was not a score to put the game out of reach but Barcombe knew it was defendable if they bowled and fielded well alongside a slice or two of luck.

Barcombe set about defending their total with Allan Trower and Stewart kicking things off with the ball. Frankly, the less said about what happened over the next two hours the better.

Catches were dropped (only for harder ones to be held), ageing bodies became more crippled, middle-aged men began wilting in the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When all was said and done Plumpton had cruised home in the heat to chase the total with an over to spare and seven wickets still in hand.

Skipper Harry Stewart on the drive

This ended the run of victories but still leaves Barcombe sitting in fourth in the table. Beers were enjoyed by both teams in the evening sun.

This week Barcombe travel to Fulking to play Preston Nomads hoping to bounce back.

Player of the match was Josh Wheatley for his superb 113 as well as two wickets.