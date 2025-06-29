Barcombe wilt in the heat

Barcombe winning run comes to an end

First XI Match Report

Barcombe - 242-7

Plumpton - 243-3

Ade Broadway. Puts away a free hit for six

Barcombe lose by 7 wickets.

On yet another scorching Saturday, Barcombe returned to the BRG to face familiar foes in the shape of Plumpton.

Most of the pre-game conversation across the week revolved around who was bringing what for tea and there were almost tears of joy when Josh Wheatley turned up with a cooler box full of isotonic sports Cornettos. There had also been a lot of chat regarding David Christmas and his appearance for England against the Aussies - this mostly consisted of hearing just how far he'd had to travel (luckily for free with his bus pass!)

Skipper Harry Stewart forced Plumpton to call incorrectly at the toss with his expert flipping and elected to bat first on what can only be described as the flattest stretch of any surface in East Sussex. The council's transport department could do worse than appointing Joe Wheatley to sort out the highways.

Skipper Harry Stewart on the drive

Stewart and Ole Callf flew out of the blocks and began dispatching the Plumpton opening pair to all parts - mixing controlled stroke play with resolute defence. It was almost a shock when Callf fell but not the manner in which it happened (see last week's report).

When Will Marler fell almost instantly and Stewart then tried to run a single without considering the fact the ball was in the fielder's hand, Barcombe suddenly were in a bit of bother at 52-3.

Fortunately the Wheatley brothers had other ideas - helped by some friendly bowling they started first to rebuild and then to attack the Plumpton bowlers - Josh, in particular, was the aggressor - one priceless, sentimental garden ornament feeling the full force of his striking.

Barcombe looked back on course for a big total but Plumpton's slow bowlers had other ideas and began to claw back some control. Again, 3 wickets fell in a cluster with Joe Wheatley, Paul Coppard and George Christmas - walking for an LBW - all being removed.

Josh Wheatley on his way to a well deserved hundred

Ade Broadway joined a tiring Josh Wheatley but they began to build another important partnership - Josh eventually going to a superb hundred - his first for quite some time. It had been an excellent innings, especially off the back of minimal practice and not a lot of cricket last year. He finally fell looking for one big hit too many but Matt Cordwell - last week's expert finisher and Broadway pushed the Barcombe total on to 242 at the close.

It was not the score to put the game out of reach but Barcombe knew it was certainly defendable if they bowled and fielded well alongside maybe enjoying a slice or two of luck.

Speaking of slices, cake was enjoyed as part of the shared tea - something that hasn't been seen at the BRG since the pre-Covid times. The squad should be proud of their collective effort - in fact, some might say it was the highlight of the afternoon (Wheatley's ton aside).

Barcombe set about defending their total with Allan Trower and Stewart kicking things off with the ball. Frankly, the less said about what happened over the next two hours the better.

Catches were dropped (for harder ones to be held), aging bodies became more crippled, middle-aged men began wilting in the heat, an innings that should qualify as a crime against humanity took place as well as an innings that was a little more cultured and Trower's exasperated grunts could be heard as far as Spithurst.

When all was said and done Plumpton had cruised home in the heat to chase the total with an over to spare and seven wickets still in hand. This ended the run of victories but still leaves the team sitting in fourth in the table. Beers were enjoyed by both teams in the evening sun as should be the way with amateur (very amateur at times) village sport. Next week Barcombe travel to Fulking to play Preston Nomads hoping to bounce back.

Player of the match - Josh Wheatley for his superb ton (113) as well as two wickets.