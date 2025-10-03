Barrowmen beaten: Steyning Town edged out by Guernsey

Steyning Town fell short as Guernsey took a 2-1 victory in the SCFL premier division.

Steyning Town welcomed title hopefuls Guernsey FC to the Peter Humphreys Memorial Ground on Tuesday evening, eager to build on the momentum of their recent 3-0 league win over AFC Varndeanians. That victory, ground out after a scrappy first half, had lifted the Barrowmen within striking distance of the upper reaches of the table, and another three points against one of the division’s favourites would have seen them climb to seventh.

With captain Scott Kirkwood leading the side, Steyning faced a stern test against a Guernsey side who, despite having played a game more, sat only a point above them in the standings - setting the stage for a closely contested clash with plenty at stake.

Guernsey wasted little time in stamping their authority on the game, taking the lead inside the opening minute when No.19’s strike cannoned off the bar and rebounded over the line to make it 1-0. The visitors almost doubled their advantage moments later, but Steyning goalkeeper M. Bromage produced a sharp stop to keep his side in contention.

Steyning Town | Photo by Max Spanner

The visitors continued to dictate the tempo, pressing high and forcing Steyning into rushed passes. The Barrowmen managed a brief response through a corner in the seventh minute, though the resulting header sailed over, while Guernsey created further chances at the other end — No.23 delivering a dangerous cross that went unfinished, before No.9 dragged a shot wide.

Steyning began to find their feet with a handful of half-chances, Heath delivering crosses that were comfortably cleared and Blencowe striking wide after a corner fell loose. Bridgman then tested the Guernsey keeper but was denied, as the hosts slowly grew into the contest despite still being pinned back for long spells.

Blencowe provided a crucial defensive intervention midway through the half with a well-timed challenge to halt a Guernsey break, before Benn fired over from distance. Jarvis and Heath both had efforts that drifted off target, but the breakthrough eventually came in the 39th minute. Heath’s cross found Bridgman, who calmly placed his shot into the top corner to level the tie at 1-1, the forward’s fine form continuing to prove vital for Steyning.

Just as the hosts looked set to head into the interval level, disaster struck in stoppage time. A foul in the box handed Guernsey a penalty, which No.12 dispatched confidently into the bottom left corner to restore their lead at 2-1 heading into the break.

Steyning began the second half with renewed urgency, but it was goalkeeper M. Bromage who first took centre stage, producing two sharp saves in the opening minutes to deny Guernsey further advantage.

At the other end, Steyning grew more threatening. A 50th-minute attack ended with the visitors scrambling the ball behind for a corner, and the hosts continued to probe with greater pace and intent. Ten minutes later, Heath’s delivery found Benn, whose ambitious bicycle kick drew an excellent stop from the Guernsey keeper. Barely a minute later, Heath again turned provider, his cross met by Jarvis, only for the defence to hack clear.

The Barrowmen carried the greater momentum, Jarvis again testing the goalkeeper on 70 minutes before combining with Heath five minutes later, though the chance went begging. It was a fiercely contested half, physical in the middle of the pitch, but Steyning’s intensity kept them in the contest.

With time running out, Guernsey was shown a yellow card for a rough challenge, before Benn fired over the bar in the 87th minute as Steyning pushed desperately for an equaliser. The closing stages boiled over, Rance going into the book for the hosts after a strong foul, with Guernsey’s No.7 cautioned moments later in another heated exchange.

Deep into stoppage time, Steyning earned a pair of free kicks that briefly raised hopes. Rance found himself with a late sight of goal, but his strike was calmly gathered by the visiting goalkeeper to end the tie.

Despite a spirited and attacking second-half display, Steyning could not find the leveller, the match ending 2-1 in Guernsey’s favour.