Barry is blue tees champion at Lottbridge Golf Club
Senior Captain, Dennis Sutherland presented prizes to the following:
2025 Blue tees Champion - Barry Chapman, on countback, with nett 64.
Runner-up - Pete Morgan, with nett 64.
Lowest gross score was Richard Ellis, with 76.
Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Andy Bellamy; Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Martin Healy; Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - Ray Cruttenden.
Congratulations and well played to all the prizewinners.
Dennis thanked the Fairway staff of Karen and Tony for looking after the thirsty seniors; Tony Bryant and Jim Woolley for their administration assistance and Wayne Funnell for collecting the money and organising all the players score cards. Thanks also went to Mickey Hopkins for starting everyone off and to Les Buckle, Club Secretary and Press Officer, for taking the photos.
Thank you to all of the seniors for contributing to the sum of £45 collected for the Captain's Charity (Prostate Cancer UK) for their balls in the water. Some players still contributed even though they kept out of the water.
Finally, Dennis thanked all the Seniors who played.