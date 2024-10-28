Battle Abbey swim team are Sussex champions
The Junior boys team put in two very determined swims to gain 9th place finishes in both the medley and freestyle relays.
An incredible effort for a young team. The girls team also fought hard in the medley relay to secure a 5th place finish. However the big news is that the girls put in the swim of a lifetime to secure a first place in the 4 x 50m freestyle relay and are now Sussex Champions.
As a result the girls have qualified for the English Schools' Swimming Association Secondary Schools' Team Championships National Finals and they will be in action at The Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham on Saturday 16th November.
Mr Austen-White, Head of Prep at Battle Abbey said: "Well done to all our swimmers for their amazing achievement, the many parents who cheered on the team and also our fantastic swim teacher Miss Govan."