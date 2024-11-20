Battle Indoor Netball League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are getting towards the end on round one now; on Wednesday, the Martlets had their bye week, and this just leaves Gin Fizz and Battlers over the next couple of weeks before the league table is a true illustration of results.

Tonight’s opening match was between Battle Axes and the Y Nots. Battle Axes were the favourites going into this one, but Y Nots have had encouraging results recently and this form was to continue.

Battle Axes got off to a good start with a 10-7 lead after the first third. Which they continued into the middle third taking it 9-7 and thereby leading 19-14 after the first two. The Y Nots then went on a charge in the final period and outscored their opponents 10-8, but they left their comeback slightly too late as they eventually lost 27-24, but in doing so racked up their highest score of the season.

Player of the Match for Battle Axes was Lorraine, while Kasey got the PoM for the Y Nots.

A depleted Battlers took on full strength Gin Fizz team in the 7.40 match. Gin Fizz got off to a quick start and took a nice 13-4 lead into the first break. Battlers lived up to their name and competed for everything, but could not stem the tide as Gin Fizz won the 2nd period 10-4 for an overall 23-8 lead.

The consistent Fizzers took the last third 11-5 for a final score line of 34-13 which takes them up to third in the league table. PoM for battlers was Morgan, while Lisa was the Gin Fizz PoM.

The dangerous Goal Diggers team played champions Easier Said Than Run at 8.20. Easier Said began with their customary high tempo style finished off by so long distance shooting from Judith, which saw them take a 15-8 lead after the first third.

Goal Diggers started the second period well and began to eat away at the lead with three quick goals, but Easier Said regained momentum to win the period 13-10. Goal Diggers continued to press in the final 12 minutes, and won the period 10-9, but ultimately lost the match 37-28.

Helen was nominated Player of the Match for Goal Diggers, and the vote for Easier Said went to Kate H.

The late match of the evening was between the Mocking Jays and another depleted team, the Goalden Girls.

The first third was all about the Mocking Jays creating turnover ball and then converting possession into goals with accurate shooting. Mocking Jays took the first period 16-5. T

he Goalden Girls made a couple of tactical positional swaps and looked a different side in the second period, as they were much more competitive and tied the period 8-8 to trail 24-13 after 24 minutes.

Mocking Jays also moved a couple of players around in the final period and initially regained some momentum before the Goalden Girls rallied and had a storming end to the match winning the final period 11-9, but losing the match 33-24.

The PoM for the Mocking Jays was Chloe, while Lucy was named PoM for the Goalden Girls.

