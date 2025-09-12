Battle Ladies Indoor Stoolball League report

The 28th season of our ladies stoolball league started this week with 4 matches in our Sports Hall on Tuesday evening at both 7pm and 8.15pm. We have 9 teams playing in the 2025-26 season, that come from villages across most of East Sussex.

Icklesham took on our reigning champions, Sedlescombe in the first match of the new season. Icklesham batted first and notched up 181 runs, with Tamsin & Bonnie being their top scoring partnership with 61 runs. Sedlescombe amassed 265 runs in reply, for whom Toni & Jo top scored with a 74 partnership.

Scorpions (Battle) played Laughton on court 2 in the other 7pm match. Scorpions batted first and scored 189 (Stacey & Sarah 63). Laughton scored 217 to win, with Kelly & Ros top scoring with 81, and in turn the top partnership of the whole evening.

Pett and Ripe featured at 8.15pm with Ripe electing to bat first and making 140 runs (Suzanne & Emma 64). Pett started their season with a win thanks to 213 runs in response (Tina & Anya 68).

Indoor Stoolball League Table

The final match of the night saw us welcome back Chiddingly after a season in the wilderness. Chiddingly batted first against Catsfield and posted 192 runs (Lil & Christy 61) just falling 8 runs short of maximum batting points. In response, Catsfield made 140 (Lucy & Amy 47).

It was great to see a number of new faces playing indoors for the first time, as well as plenty of regular stoolballers returning.

Next week Brightling start their season, as Scorpions have the bye week.