Battle Ladies Indoor Stoolball League report
Icklesham took on our reigning champions, Sedlescombe in the first match of the new season. Icklesham batted first and notched up 181 runs, with Tamsin & Bonnie being their top scoring partnership with 61 runs. Sedlescombe amassed 265 runs in reply, for whom Toni & Jo top scored with a 74 partnership.
Scorpions (Battle) played Laughton on court 2 in the other 7pm match. Scorpions batted first and scored 189 (Stacey & Sarah 63). Laughton scored 217 to win, with Kelly & Ros top scoring with 81, and in turn the top partnership of the whole evening.
Pett and Ripe featured at 8.15pm with Ripe electing to bat first and making 140 runs (Suzanne & Emma 64). Pett started their season with a win thanks to 213 runs in response (Tina & Anya 68).
The final match of the night saw us welcome back Chiddingly after a season in the wilderness. Chiddingly batted first against Catsfield and posted 192 runs (Lil & Christy 61) just falling 8 runs short of maximum batting points. In response, Catsfield made 140 (Lucy & Amy 47).
It was great to see a number of new faces playing indoors for the first time, as well as plenty of regular stoolballers returning.
Next week Brightling start their season, as Scorpions have the bye week.