Battle of Kent: Four wins and two lessons for Hastings Kombat Academy

The Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) light contact fight team made their mark at the recent Battle of Kent K1 Competition, delivering a day of determined performances, standout skill, and team spirit. With four victories and two valuable learning experiences, the squad once again demonstrated the depth of talent developing at the club.

Jayen Corbett – Win

Jayen set the tone early with a confident start, asserting himself through sharp teeps and relentless forward pressure. In an exciting back-and-forth contest, his composure and control saw him claim a well-deserved victory.

Summer Moyce – Draw (but felt like a win)

HKA Fight Team

Summer produced one of the most memorable bouts of the day — later named Fight of the Day by promoter Colin. In a fierce, toe-to-toe battle, her powerful side kicks repeatedly slowed her opponent’s pace. Nearly forcing a stoppage at the end of the second round and earning a standing count in the third, Summer’s performance impressed the crowd. Although officially scored a majority draw, many spectators felt she had done enough to take the win.

Eli Welch – Win

Eli once again proved his reputation as a composed and intelligent fighter. Listening carefully to his corner, he applied smart pressure, timed his kicks perfectly, and maintained control from start to finish to secure a decisive victory.

Zavien Corbett – Win

Zavien capped off the day with a dominant display of composure and skill. Constantly pressing forward and dictating the pace, he demonstrated impressive ring craft to earn a clear and commanding win.

Diana Vorniceanu – Lesson

In only her second fight, Diana faced a tough, experienced opponent. Although she struggled to find her rhythm, she showed tremendous courage and heart, pushing through every round. The experience will no doubt strengthen her resolve and belief for future competitions.

Archie Sands – Lesson

Archie showed strong technical ability and movement but faced an aggressive opponent who kept up relentless pressure. Despite a challenging bout, Archie displayed great spirit and will take away valuable lessons to build on for next time.

Acknowledgements

A huge thank-you goes to all the parents, coaches, and supporters who stayed until the very end, cheering the HKA team throughout the day. Your energy and encouragement truly made a difference, helping each fighter give their absolute best.

HKA offers a range of classes in both Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age 3 up to adults. With sessions available in Kickboxing, K1, Boxing, and Ladies-Only classes, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, call the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected].