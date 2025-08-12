Battling Bexhill secure the points in epic Monday night league clash

Monday night and Bexhill United headed over to Newhaven for the second league game of the new season against Varndeanians.

With young Theo Coombs and Max Hollobone coming back into the starting line up just 48 hours after the opening league clash with Midhurst, the Bexhill squad was pretty much at full strength and the players started like they meant business.

Coombs and Ryan Moir were soon at it, using their pace to good effect down the flanks with Kyle Holden dictating play in the middle of the Park. The first fifteen minutes was all Bexhill but Varndeanians are a well organised outfit and snuffed out the early attacks and were soon getting themselves back in the game.

After a couple of warning shots, with one producing a brilliant one on one save from Stef Akras, it was the Brighton-based outfit who took the lead on 25 minutes, bundling the ball towards the goal from a corner with the lino judging that it had crossed the line. That was how the score line remained as the teams went in for half time.

Hatrick hero Jack Shonk and penalty maestro Stef Akras lead the Bexhill players from the field

Ten minutes into the second half we had a taste of the drama that was to unfold. After the ball had been cleared from the Bexhill box, and the crowd were following the play up the pitch, the ref surprised everyone by pulling it back and blowing for a penalty for some perceived infringement off the ball. The Pirates Tom O’Shaugnessy was dispatched to the sin bin for ten minutes in the resulting confusion.

A second goal for Varndeanians at that point of the game would have been decisive, leaving Bexhill a mountain to climb to get back on terms. The penalty was fired hard to Stef Akras’s left but somehow he managed to dive across and claw it away.

There’s no doubt the save inspired Bexhill right across the park and they started to get their game back on track. A foul on Charlie Curran ten yards outside the box set the stage. Up stepped Jack Shonk and pinged the ball like a bullet into the corner of the Varndeanians net. Game on.

Ten minutes later and Jack Shonk was at it again, curling a half volley from even further out over the keeper and into the goal to make it two one to Bexhill. Varndeanians had seen their lead slip away but they picked themselves up and started applying some renewed pressure of their own and on eighty minutes their man found himself in some space picking up a long ball and rifled a shot home. Two all with ten minutes to go and we were back to end to end football.

A superb ball over the top from Richie Welch found Bexhill’s Charlie Curran in the box and as he was upended the ref had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Up stepped Shonky again and he smashed the penalty home to secure his hattrick and reinstate the Pirates lead.

With the clock running down Varndeanians put in one last heave and with normal time up a speculative shot was blocked and the ref once again waved a finger towards the spot, apparently for handball. Another well taken penalty needed another epic save from Stef Akras to keep the three points in the bank and he delivered the goods. This time even managing to cling onto the ball.

In added time still the ball surged from end to end but as the final whistle blew it was Bexhill who left the field to cheers from their fans, led off the park by the two heroes Jack Shonk and Stef Akras.

