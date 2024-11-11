Bears' narrow defeat to Division leaders for second time

Beckenham Town 3-2 Broadbridge Heath

The game started with Heath looking the more positive, Callum Dowdell had an early shot on target, Matt Hay played a low cross from the right just wide of the far post and Mark Goldson shot from the edge of the area was deflected wide of the post.

The hosts first shot on goal came on 12 minutes when Louis Theophanous tried his luck with a right foot effort from 18 yards which was comfortably gathered by Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield.

Despite the good start, it was Becks who took the lead on 15 minutes when Hadfield under hit a pass out from his area and it fell to Tyler Anderson who coolly slotted home from 15 yards.

The Bears kept pressing and went close again when Mason Doughty had a shot saved by Becks goalkeeper Archie Burford and then saw his headed effort from the rebound cleared off the goal-line.

At the other end on 25 minutes a foul on Theophanous in the D just outside the box saw the Becks striker hit a low right foot shot that Hadfield cleared with his right boot.

The Bears drew level 10 minutes before the break when Jamie Chesworth played a corner from the right into the danger area; Burford’s attempted clearance went straight to Doughty who returned it on the volley into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

Minutes later another Heath attack when Sean Terry picked up the ball wide on the right and ran at the Becks defence before playing the ball inside to Charlie Parmiter who struck a right foot shot that was again cleared off the line.

Heath continued pushing forward with Goldson next to try his luck with a shot from distance that was deflected wide of the post and as half-time approached Sal Marino played a great one two with Dowdell before shooting just over the crossbar.

Into the final minutes of the half and Hadfield was in action again to deny Theophanous and the final chance of the half fell to Becks Jamarie Brissett who shot wide when well placed and the teams went in at the break all square.

After a spell of pressure from Heath the hosts took the lead against the run of play on 62 minutes when a long ball straight down the middle of the park allowed Theophanous to run through and place a low shot wide of Hadfield into the bottom right corner. Three minutes later an almost identical ball saw Theophanous again run through to score and make it 3-1.

Doughty had a shot saved soon after as The Bears rallied again and Hay forced a good save from Burford, before Heath pulled a goal back on 82 minutes when Hay picked up the ball in midfield and raced towards goal, unleashing an unstoppable drive from 25 yards that crashed into the top right corner of the net, to set up a frantic finish to the game.

On 86 minutes Marino received the ball wide on the left and ran at the Becks defence, taking the ball into the penalty area before playing it inside to Lewis Croal who appeared to be brought down from behind but surprisingly the Referee awarded the hosts a free kick and produced a yellow card for Croal.

Late on Becks took the ball upfield and ran the clock down in the corner as they dug in to take the three points, edging the win in what was a superb match for the 345 spectators.

Simmo said afterwards: "You can see why they are up there, the forward line is rapid and they are very clinical but it’s the second time in as many weeks that we deserved at least a point against them if not more. Poor mistakes cost us, we were excellent with the ball and created enough chances to win two games - but at this level you have to take them."

MOM: Matt Hay