Beaumont belters gives Yapton victory
Two cracking goals from Frazer Beaumont took Yapton to their narrow victory and both were from corners taken by Tom Legge.
First, Legge gave Yapton an early lead from a Connor Jones cross, the home side drew level before the break and then Beaumont chipped in with a fine volley and a powerful header.
Ambassadors pressed later, but yapton held on well.
In Division 3C, Yapton 3rd won 9-0 away to Barns Green Reserves and the scoring was finished in the 65th minute after Yapton had scored six in the first half.
Josh Dean hit four, there were two each from Aaron Tague and Frankie Walsh and one from Mark Humphreys.