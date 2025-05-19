Bec dominates England Korfball Grand Finals hosted at K2, Crawley

By Alexandra Falcsik
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 22:11 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 08:57 BST
This Sunday, the K2 Leisure Centre showcased the very best of korfball, hosting the England Korfball Grand Finals. Korfball fans made their way to Crawley, eager to witness the climax of the season.

London-based Bec faced Bristol Thunder in the fight for the national league title. The final score of 35 - 14 capped off a fitting conclusion to a remarkable season for Bec. They finished unbeaten in the Premier Division, boasting an impressive +289 goal difference. This victory adds to their bronze medal from the Korfball Champions League, cementing their status as a powerhouse in the sport.

Bristol Thunder, making their first-ever appearance in the national finals, put up a determined fight. Despite the loss, their silver medal finish marks their best result in club history, a significant milestone for the rapidly improving squad.

The day also marked a significant moment for Bearsted, who secured promotion to the National League, seeing them return for the first time since 2018. In a fiercely contested Promotional Division final, the Kent-based side edged past London’s Supernova, earning their place among the country’s best teams. The final score of 23 - 18 reflected a closely contested match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Premier Division 3rd/4th place play off not only decided the bronze medal, but also the chance to enter the European competitions for the 25/26 season. In this London derby, Nomads claimed the ultimate win against Trojans with a final score of 20 - 17. This hard-fought win gives Nomads the opportunity to compete at an international stage next season.

What is korfball?

Korfball is a fast-paced, mixed-gender team sport that combines elements of basketball, netball, and handball. Designed as a mixed sport, korfball has two teams of eight players - four men and four women. The goal is to score by shooting a ball through a korf (basket) that stands 3.5m - higher than basketball or netball goals.

Catch all the action from the finals online at https://www.youtube.com/@englandkorfball/featured.

Pictures by Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten).

Bec put on a strong performance in the finals | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten)

Nomads celebrating every goal that took them closer to the bronze medal | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten)

Bearsted celebrating their promotion to the National League. | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten)

Bearsted fighting for every goal. | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten)

