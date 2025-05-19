Bec dominates England Korfball Grand Finals hosted at K2, Crawley

London-based Bec faced Bristol Thunder in the fight for the national league title. The final score of 35 - 14 capped off a fitting conclusion to a remarkable season for Bec. They finished unbeaten in the Premier Division, boasting an impressive +289 goal difference. This victory adds to their bronze medal from the Korfball Champions League, cementing their status as a powerhouse in the sport.

Bristol Thunder, making their first-ever appearance in the national finals, put up a determined fight. Despite the loss, their silver medal finish marks their best result in club history, a significant milestone for the rapidly improving squad.

The day also marked a significant moment for Bearsted, who secured promotion to the National League, seeing them return for the first time since 2018. In a fiercely contested Promotional Division final, the Kent-based side edged past London’s Supernova, earning their place among the country’s best teams. The final score of 23 - 18 reflected a closely contested match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Premier Division 3rd/4th place play off not only decided the bronze medal, but also the chance to enter the European competitions for the 25/26 season. In this London derby, Nomads claimed the ultimate win against Trojans with a final score of 20 - 17. This hard-fought win gives Nomads the opportunity to compete at an international stage next season.

What is korfball?

Korfball is a fast-paced, mixed-gender team sport that combines elements of basketball, netball, and handball. Designed as a mixed sport, korfball has two teams of eight players - four men and four women. The goal is to score by shooting a ball through a korf (basket) that stands 3.5m - higher than basketball or netball goals.

Catch all the action from the finals online at https://www.youtube.com/@englandkorfball/featured.

Pictures by Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten).

1 . Contributed Bec put on a strong performance in the finals | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Nomads celebrating every goal that took them closer to the bronze medal | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Bearsted celebrating their promotion to the National League. | Picture: Actiefotografie (Marco Spelten) Photo: Submitted