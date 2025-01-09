Bede's pupil signs early scholarship deal with Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bede's is delighted to announce that Year 10 pupil, Fraser Widdop, has signed an early scholarship deal with Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion.

This significant achievement recognises Fraser's exceptional talent and dedication to football. He has consistently impressed throughout his youth career, regularly playing above his age group and demonstrating a strong work ethic. Fraser will be a signed scholar up until the end of U18s.

Bede's provides a comprehensive football programme that supports Fraser's development. At Bede's, he receives 8-10 hours of training per week as well as a personalised strength and conditioning programme and non-impact work. Bede's football coaches are working closely with Brighton & Hove Albion in order to ensure that Fraser's development is being supported in the most effective and meaningful way.

Alongside first class football facilities and a team of qualified coaches, Bede's has a strong track record of producing professional footballers. Fraser follows in the footsteps of previous Bedians who have gone onto professional contracts including Solly March, Dan Harding, Harry Mills and more.

Fraser at Brighton & Hove Albion

Bede's strives to achieve a healthy equilibrium between sporting excellence and academic rigor. Every pupil benefits from a personal tutor and the guidance of a Director of Studies. This has helped Fraser balance his workload and excel both inside and outside of the classroom.

Director of Football at Bede's, David Caryer, said "We are incredibly proud of Fraser and his remarkable achievement. This early scholarship offer is a testament to his hard work and commitment. We are excited to support him as he embarks on this exciting chapter in his footballing journey."

To learn more about the outstanding football facilities and meet the dedicated coaching team, please visit the Senior School's upcoming Open Morning on 15 March 2025. Go to www.bedes.org/open-morning to register your place.