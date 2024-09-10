Bede's School celebrates spectacular summer of tennis success
At the Tennis Sussex County Championships, Year 11 pupil, Henry Hughes, won the Men’s County Championships at just 15 years old! He competed against seasoned players, defeating tough competitors to claim the title.
Another standout performer was Year 10 pupil, Rhys Roberts, who won the U14 County Championship. He teamed up with fellow Year 9 Bedian, Harrison Clowe and together they won the U16 Doubles. Harrison also won the U16 County Championship – another fantastic achievement.
On an international scale, Year 10 pupil Pasha Hrytskev demonstrated Bede’s global reach in tennis by winning the U14 Tennis Europe tournament held in Poland.
Year 12 pupil, Jack Ford, balanced his academic and sporting commitments, achieving an impressive set of GCSE results while also securing an ITF ranking. Jack rounded off his summer by winning a regional tour event.
Ella Belk, a Year 13 pupil, qualified for the prestigious ‘The Road to Wimbledon’ tournament. She played on the world-famous grass courts at Wimbledon!
At Bede’s Prep School, Year 8 pupil Emily Luzi won the U12 Devonshire Park Regional Tour and was also the runner-up in the U12 County Championships, narrowly missing out on a tie-break shootout.
Head of Tennis at Bede’s, Francesca Byrne, commented on the remarkable summer, saying: “We are immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements on the tennis court. Their dedication and hard work has paid off and they have done exceptionally well. We look forward to working with them to progress even further in the next year!”
Bede’s has long been recognised for the quality of its tennis programme. Bede’s tennis players receive up to 12 hours of training per week within their timetable, as well as many tournament opportunities – to play and to spectate.
Bede's tennis players receive up to 12 hours of training per week within their timetable, as well as many tournament opportunities – to play and to spectate.
