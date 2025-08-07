Ceejus - winners of the Selsey rounders title, 2025

Selsey Cricket Club’s annual day of rounders fun was a big success.

There was good weather, 10 teams and a lovely atmosphere. It was great to see everyone, especially all the families enjoying the open air, freedom of the recreation ground and picnics.

Thanks went out to everyone who attended, especially to the volunteers, including bar staff, umpires and a cake maker.

In the main competition, winners were Ceejus, runners-up: Round and Round The Garden.

In the plate, the winners were Selsey White Sox; runners-up Sticky Wicket.

Organisers are looking forward to seeing you all at next year’s Beer & Rounders event.