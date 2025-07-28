Bells Yew Green win despite Saints fightback

Lewes St Michaels CC had two sides playing at home for the second time this season and they enjoyed a family-orientated social and barbecue after the matches.

Lewes St Michaels slipped to 93 all out before Bells Yew Green reached 94-7 to claim a three-wicket win in Division 8 East.

St Michaels fought back brilliantly after posting a low total, but Bells Yew Green held on to gain victory at the Convent Field.

Saints were put in to bat under a gloomy skies and were forced to navigate some excellent swing bowling from Shinto John (2-13) and Nyas Moothedath (1-21), who took three early wickets.

A post match barbecue is skillfully manned by James Sale

Jo Piller (26) played with skill to top-score for the hosts and formed a good partnership with Richard Arnold (18) to put some runs on the board.

Naimat Zafary added 14 and Ash Williams hit a fine six straight down the ground, but there were few other highlights.

David Oakley took 5-26 in a devastating spell, before Alistair Heald (2-24) polished off the tail; Saints finishing on 93 all out, which included five ducks.

Opening LSM bowlers Matt Piller (1-16) and Naimat Zafary (2-18) applied good pressure and their economical figures were rewarded with some early scalps. Pavan Prakash made 15 and Alistair Heald added a quick-fire 20 before both being dismissed.

Naimat Zafary takes aim

Jo Piller's (1-17) variations reduced the visitors further, before a superb spell from Rob Patterson, who took 3-13 made a home victory look ever more possible. A heroic shift in the field continued to heap the pressure on the visitors, with runs hard to come by.

At seven wickets down and BYG's number 8 Shailendra Kumar struggling with an injured wrist, Saints sensed blood, but Kumar decided to throw caution to the wind and it paid off, crashing four 4s and a 6 in quick succession to get his side over the line.

MoM, sponsored by The Brewers Arms, was Rob Patterson: making his first league appearance of the season, Rob hit some classy shots opening the batting and was unlucky to be dismissed by an inswinging jaffer. With ball in hand though, he got Saints right back in the hunt, looking every threatening and coming up with the goods when it mattered with three great wickets for a pittance of runs.

Lewes St Michaels’ 2nd XI hosted touring side Penn Street CC in a friendly on the Convent Field South Square.

LSM hsdv two teams playing at the Convent Field on Saturday

The tourists from Buckinghamshire posted 220 with Brian Field, Peter Thomas, James Sale and Shrey Nilvarna all taking wickets for LSM. In reply, the hosts made 134, with runs from Skipper Sale (34), Stewart Dickens (10), Raj Kaushal (15) and 32 not out from Nilvarna.

Despite both results, the post game atmosphere was lovely with the teams staying on for the barbecue and drinks, as well as some impromptu soft ball cricket matches, featuring some budding young crickets who will hopefully also grace the Convent Field pitches in the future for St Michaels, as the club continues its resurgence.