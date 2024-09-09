Bennett sweeps up various trophies at Bexhill and District Snooker League AGM

In preparation for its new season, the Bexhill and District Snooker League held its annual AGM and Presentation Evening at the Conservative Club in Bexhill on Saturday, September 7.

There were no major issues to discuss from the previous season, but there were changes made to the Committee for the coming season. These are; Chairman and Fixtures Secretary Stuart Funnell, Secretary and Social Media Dave Bennett, Treasurer Dave Burchett/

It is planned for the new season to start on October 10 and all Team Captains are requested to submit their registration form and fees at the earliest opportunity. These forms should be left at the Conservative Club in Amherst Road, Bexhill, marked for the attention of Dave Burchett.

A big winner of the evening was Dave Bennett who collected no fewer than five trophies from various competitions. A full list of winners were as follows:

Dave Bennett with trophies.

Div.1 winners Cooden Beach Golf Club, runners-up O'Sullivan Allstars, Div.2 winners O'Sullivan B, runners-up Town Hall A, Team Cup winners Amherst Road A, runners up Amherst Road B, Bexhill Open winner Pete Buckland, runner-up Dave Bennett,

Norman Knott Handicap winner Dave Bennett runner -up Mick Pasqua, O'Sullivan Cash Cup winner Pete Buckland, runner-up Carl Fitzsimon, Open Doubles winners Pete Buckland and Neil Sivyer, runners-up Seb Oliver and Jeremy Towns, Doubles Handicap winners Kim Fuller and Barry Kenwood, runners-up Carl Fitzsimon and Luke Herring.

Captains Cup winner Dave Bennett, runner-up Luis Elliott, Most Frames Won Div.1 Pete Buckland, Most Frames Won Div.2 Kim Fuller, Highest Break Div.1 Dave Bennett, Highest Break Div.2 Steve Roberts, Most Breaks Div.1 Pete Buckland, Most Breaks Div.2 Steve Roberts.

The evening concluded with an excellent buffet meal and the usual cash draw prizes. The Chairman thanked all members attending the evening and the Committee look forward to another enjoyable and competitive new season.

Any snooker players who would like to join a team or form a team of their own should contact any of the Committee members for further information.