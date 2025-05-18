Bernard rewarded for 77 years of dedication

Bernard with his Burgess Hill Constitutional Club C teammates

The Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League held their annual Finals Day and Presentation Evening at the Keymer and Hassocks Sports and Social Club.

The trophies were presented by president Martin Stoner.

The Chairman's Special Award was presented by Roy Tucknott to Bernard Russell for his 77 years as a loyal playing member of the league.

Over many seasons, Bernard won numerous team awards and competed in seven competition finals.

