Bernard rewarded for 77 years of dedication
The trophies were presented by president Martin Stoner.
The Chairman's Special Award was presented by Roy Tucknott to Bernard Russell for his 77 years as a loyal playing member of the league.
Over many seasons, Bernard won numerous team awards and competed in seven competition finals.
