Bernard rewarded for 77 years of dedication

By Roy Tucknott
Contributor
Published 18th May 2025, 19:52 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:09 BST
Bernard with his Burgess Hill Constitutional Club C teammatesplaceholder image
Bernard with his Burgess Hill Constitutional Club C teammates
The Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League held their annual Finals Day and Presentation Evening at the Keymer and Hassocks Sports and Social Club.

The trophies were presented by president Martin Stoner.

Most Popular

The Chairman's Special Award was presented by Roy Tucknott to Bernard Russell for his 77 years as a loyal playing member of the league.

Over many seasons, Bernard won numerous team awards and competed in seven competition finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.

Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice