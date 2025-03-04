Bexhill Academy students shine at Sussex schools' cross country championships

Ten of Bexhill Academy’s most promising Year 7 and 8 runners took on the challenge of the Sussex Schools’ Cross Country Championships at Christ’s Hospital in Horsham.

Competing against some of the best young athletes in the county, our students faced tough distances, large competitive fields, and demanding muddy conditions with determination and resilience.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with hundreds of runners competing in each category: Year 7 Girls: 2.6km (330 runners); Year 7 Boys & Year 8 Girls: 3.1km (330 & 290 runners, respectively); Year 8 Boys: 3.5km (270 runners).

Despite the challenging course, every Bexhill Academy participant finished in the top half of their race, an incredible achievement given the high level of competition. Some of our students even broke into the top 50, demonstrating their impressive endurance and skill.

A special mention goes to Bella, who ran an outstanding race and narrowly missed out on a top 20 position to represent Sussex. Her determination and effort were commendable.

Emma Baker, Director of PE Development at Bexhill Academy, praised the students for their performances: "Every single one of our runners showed grit, perseverance and school spirit. To compete at this level and finish so strongly is a testament to their dedication and hard work. They should be incredibly proud of themselves."

Bexhill Academy continue to support and develop young athletes, encouraging them to push their boundaries and strive for excellence. The final results from the event are yet to be confirmed, and they look forward to celebrating further achievements when they are officially released.