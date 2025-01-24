Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a strange week in the Bexhill and District Snooker League when all winning teams won with the same result.

The first was O'Sullivan "C" in their match against Amherst Road "B". Leo Mitchell got the match off to a good start for O'Sullivan's when he took both frames from Joe Cruttenden of Amherst Road before Mick Pasqua from Amherst Road levelled up the match by winning both frames off Lyndon Rose, Pasqua knocking in a break of 29 and Rose replying with a smaller break of 20.

Gary Deeprose from O'Sullivan's proved too good for Gary Wendel of Amherst Road and the 2 frames for Deeprose gave Amherst Road "B" the win by 4-2.

Next with a win were league leaders Cooden Beach Golf Club in their match against O'Sullivan "B". It was no surprise when Pete Buckland opened for Cooden Beach against Phil Bird from O'Sullivan's, Buckland taking both of the opening frames.

O'Sullivan "C" team

Neil Sivyer from Cooden Beach then put his team 4 frames up by taking both frames off Barry Kenward from O'Sullivan's, in spite of Kenward knocking in the highest break of the week with a 35. However, Kim Fuller from O'Sullivan's put a halt to the run of Cooden Beach when he took the remaing 2 frames from Phil White of Cooden Beach, but still leaving Cooden Beach the victors by 4-2.

Next with the same result was Amherst Road "A" against O'Sullivan Allstars. The opening frames between Terry Freeman from Amherst Road and Leon Narin of The Allstars were shared before Carl Fitzsimon put Amnherst Road at the edge of winning the match when he secured both of his frames from Jeremy Towns of The Allstars and leaving Amherst Road 3 frames up.

Gary Davies from Amherst Road then made certain of the win for his team by taking the first frame from Sebastian Oliver of The Allstars, Oliver coming back in their final frame but still leaving Amherst Road "A" winners by 4-2.

The final match saw The Hotshots facing Clarkson Leisure. The opening 2 frames between Jim Chapman from The Hotshots and Brian Minister from Clarksons were shared and this was followed with another shared result between Richard Carzana of The Hotshots and Steve Roberts from Clarksons, Carzana knocking in a 32 break in one of his frames and leaving the match all square at 2-2.

But Mario Correia from The Hotshots proved to be the stronger player and, aided by a break of 22, took the final 2 frames from Norman Armstrong of Clarksons, giving The Hotshots victory by 4-2.

Cooden Beach Golf Clun remained top of the leahue with an unbeaten record to date, whilst Pete Buckland from the same club still holds the Highest Break to date with a 73 and also the Most Frames Won with 20 wins from 20.