Bexhill Bridge Club for beginners

After a successful and enjoyable first learning course, Bexhill Bridge Club are running a morning session of supervised play for beginners and players wanting to return to the sport.

Bexhill Bridge Club is running a further course for beginners and Bridge players that want to play in a friendly atmosphere at Gullivers Bowls Club, on Wednesday mornings starting at 10 am until midday. The first session will be on 1st October.

Please see below for the details on the poster. There will be supervised bridge sessions for beginners and players coming back to the sport.

The Board of Gullivers Bowls Club Ltd would like to thank Bexhill Bridge Club for all the support they show us and the much needed revenue we receive from their Bridge club, which meets on Tuesday/Thursday evenings and these 'beginners courses'.

Supervised Bridge play at Gullivers Bowls Club.

If at all interested, please come along and try your hand at this 'mind sport'. Once you have tried it, I am sure you will become 'hooked' and come along every week.

Any queries, please contact Sandra Balchin, contact number below.