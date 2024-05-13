Bexhill & District Snooker League - Cooden Beach crowned champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cooden Beach Crowned Champions.

For the second year in succession, Cooden Beach Golf Club were winners of the Bexhill and District Snooker League. They ended the season with a 4 frame to 2 win over O'Sullivan "B". O'Sullivan started well with Barry Kenward taking the first 2 frames from David Relf of Cooden. However, hot potting Pete Buckland put the match all square for Cooden when he won both frames off Tom Rhodes Wilson. Neil Sivyer then put the match in the bag for Cooden with both frames off Luis Elliott to give Cooden the victory. Cooden's season result was very impressive with 14 matches played, 12 matches won and only 1 drawn and 1 lost.

Runners up in the league, O'Sullivan Allstars, also finished their season with a good win. Facing 3rd placed Amherst Road "B", the opening 2 frames between Jason Kelly and Carl Fitzsimon were shared, Fitzsimon knocking in the only break of the week with a 29. Sebastian Oliver then put the Allstars ahead by taking both of his frames off Gary Wendel before Jeremy Towns made certain of the win for the Allstars by taking the final 2 frames of the evening from Darren Moore and giving the Allstars the match by 5 frames to 1.

There was also a good win for Amherst Road "A" in their match agaist Clarksons Leisure. Terry Freeman opened well for Amherst Road, overcoming Tiger Pragnell of Clarksons by 2 frames to nil. Hot potting Dave Bennett then ensured the win for Amherst Road by taking both of his frames off Brian Minister, leaving Amherst Road 4 frames up. It looked like a possible whitewash when Joe Cruttenden won his opening frame for Amherst Road from Stuart Gorman, but Gorman came back to win the final frame of the evening ,but leaving Amherst Road winners by 5 frames to 1.

Town Hall "A" team

Town Hall "A" also finished their season with a good local derby win over Town Hall Firsts. Gary Deeprose opned for the "A's", taking both of his frames off Gary Jones of the Firsts and Lyndon Rose put the "A's" on the brink of winning when he took his opening frame from Scott White, but White came back to win in their second frame and to halt the run of the "A's". Leo Mitchell then made certain of the victory for the "A's" by taking both remaining frames from Vic Wright to give the A team victory by 5 frames to 1.

Dave Bennett closed the season with highest recdorded break of 79 and Pete Buckland remained top of the most frames won with 24 wins from 26 matches. The Committee would like to thank all league players for an excellent season and will now turn their attention to completion of all competition matches.