Bexhill & District Snooker League gears up for new season

The Bexhill and District Snooker League held their annual meeting at O'Sullivan's Snooker Club in preparation for the start of their new season.

The major part of this meeting was to elect a new committee for the coming season and the following were voted in as the new committee: Chairman/Secretary Stuart Funnell, Treasurer/Editorials Dave Burchett, Facebook Manager Leo Mitchell, Committee Members Barry Kenward, Phil White and Brian Minister.

There are a number of major issues facing the planning of the league for the coming season and it was agreed that Stuart Funnell would investigate these before further arrangement can be made.

It was agreed that an extraordinary general meeting should be held on Thursday, August 28m at the Conservative Club, commencing at 7pm. when it is hoped that these issues can be resolved .

This being the case, the committee will then proceed with team registrations and the playing programme for the 2025-26 season. All league members are welcome to attend this meeting.