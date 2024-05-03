Bexhill & District Snooker League report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After confirming their position as league champions, it was unlucky match 13 for Cooden Beach Golf Club when they suffered their first defeat of the season to O'Sullivan Allstars. The opening match saw Carl Fitzsimon of the Allstars facing high scoring Pete Buckland from Cooden Beach.Their opening frames ended all square with Fitzsimon knocking in a break 27 and Buckland hitting back with a break of 45. Jeremy Towns then put his stamp on the match for the Allstars, taking both frames off Phil White and leaving the Allstars at the edge of a victory. This was then cemented for the Allstars when Sebastian Oliver took his opening frame off Neil Sivyer and giving the Allstars that very important 4th winning frame. Sivyer hit back in the final frame, but this gave the Allstars that very important win by 4 frames to 2.

It was also a big evening for Amherst Road "A" in their match against Town Hall "A". Gary Deeprose opened for Town Hall against high scorong Dave Bennett from Amherst Road to take the first frame, but Dave Bennett set the table alight in frame 2 with 2 great breaks of 79 and 72 to leave the match all square. Paul O'Brien of Amherst Road then shared the nexr 2 frames with Leo Mitchell from Town Hall before Joe Cruttenden put the match in the bag for Amherst Road by taking the remaining 2 frames off Leo Mitchell and giving the result to Amherst Road by 4 frames to 2.

There was also a win for Amherst Road "B" in their match against Town Hall Firsts. Jason Kelly opened with a 2 frames win over Gary Jones of the Firsts, before Scott White levelled up the match with a 2 frame win over Mick Pasqua. But Darren Moore put the match in the pocket of Amherst Road by taking the final 2 frames off Vic Wright and giving Amherst Road the win by 4 frames to 2.

O'Sullivan Allstars team

There was 1 draw during the week and this came in the match between O'Sullivan "B" and Clarkson Leisure. Barry Kenward gave O'Sullivan's a great start by taking the opening 2 frames off Stuart Gorman and Luis Elliott put O'Sullivan's on the winning edge when he took his frst frame from Brian Minister and leaving his team 3 frames up. However, Minister hit back to win frame 4 to halt the run by O'Sullivan's. It was then down to Steve Roberts from Clarkson to avoid defeat and this he did by taking both frames off Luke Herring, Roberts knocking in breaks of 25 and 22 in the process and leaving the match drawn at 3 frames each.