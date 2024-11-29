Bexhill & District Snooker League report

Amherst Road "A" hit second full house result in a row.

For the second week in a row, Amherst Road "A" recorded a full house result in their match against Clarkson Leisure. Opening for Amherst Road, captain Dave Bennett got the ball rolling with a 2 frame win over Brian Minister of Clarksons and this was added to by Carl Fitzsimon winning both of his frames off Steve Roberts in spite of Roberts knocking in a break of 24 in one of his frames. Gary Davies then made certain of the full house result for Amherst Road by taking the final 2 frames of the evening from Norman Armstrong and giving victory to Amherst Road by 6 frames to nil.

There was also a full house result for league leaders, Cooden Beach Golf Club in their match against O'Sullivan "C". Opening for Cooden Beach, Phil White got his team off to a great start with his 2 frame win over Gary Deeprose of O'Sullivan"s and this was followed by hot potting Pete Buckland of Cooden Beach putting his team 4 up by winning both frames from Lyndon Rose of O'Sullivan's, Buckland knocking in a break of 39 in the process. Neil Sivyer then closed the match out for Cooden Beach in great style with an excellent break of 72 against Leo Mitchell and giving Cooden Beach the full house win by 6 frames to nil.

O'Sullivan Allstars came out winners in their match against Amherst Road "B". Jason Kelly from Amherst Road and Leon Narin shared the opening 2 frames, Kelly knocking in a 22 break and the match being decided on a black ball finish to frame 1. Jeremy Towns from the Allstars was then successful in winning both frames off Mick Pasqua of Amherst Road, Towns knocking in a small break of 23 in one of his frames. Sebastian Oliver of the Allstars then made certain of a good result for his team by taking the final 2 frames from Joe Cruttenden of Amherst Road, Oliver knocking in 2 breaks of 37 and 27 and giving the Allstars victory by 5 frames to 1.

Fitzsimon and Bennett of Amherst Road A.

The final match of the week between the Hotshots and O'Sullivan "B" ended in a draw. Kim Fuller opened well for O'Sullivan's, putting his team 2 up by taking both frames off Mario Correia of the Hotshots. But Richard Carzana from the Hotshots brought the match back to all square when he won both of his frames off Luis Elliott, Carzana knocking in a small break of 21 in his run. The final frames between Orlando Correia of the Hotshots and Phil Bird of O'Sullivan's were then shared, Bird knocking in a break of 22 but giving a drawn match result of 3 frames each.

There is no change to the Highest Break of the season to date with Pete Buckland holding top spot with a recorded 73 and also holding most frames with 10 wins out of 10 matches.