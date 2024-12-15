Bexhill & District Snooker League: Two teams pot full houses

It was a good week for two teams in the Bexhill and District Snooker League with both teams recording maximum points.

The first of these came in the match between O'Sullivan Allstars and Clarkson Leisure with Neil Bennett opening well for O'Sullivans.

Bennett took both frames from Steve Roberts of Clarksons in the opening match, Bennett knocking in the best break of the week with a 46.

Up next for the Allstars was Jeremy Towns who added two more frames to the Allstars total when he won both frames from Norman Armstrong of Clarksons, Towns knocking in a break of 26.

O'Sullivan Allstars Team

Finally it was Sebastian Oliver of the Allstars facing Brian Minister of Clarksons and it was Oliver who completed the full house win by taking the final two frames to give the Allstars their victory by 6-0l. Oliver also knocked in a small break of 22 en route to his win.

The other success came from Amherst Road "A" in their match against O'Sullivan "C".

Cark Fitzsimon opened for Amherst Road, taking both frames from Lyndon Rose of O'Sullivan's. Terry Freeman then followed for Amherst Road and took his two frames off Leo Mitchell from O'Sullivan's to put Amherst Road four frames up. Dave Bennett then completed the maximum result for Amherst Road when he won both frames off Lee Banfield of O'Sullivan's and giving Amherst Road another full house result of 6-0.

Cooden Beach Golf Club remained top of the league with all 7 matches played and won to date. This week saw them facing The Hotshots and Neil Sivyer got Cooden off to a good start with his tw0-frame win over Orlando Correia, Sivyer knocking in a break of 36 in the process.

Up next for Cooden was hot-potting Pete Buckland who also added two frames to the Cooden total after his victory over Richard Carzana of the Hotshots, Buckland knocking in a break of 30.

It looked as if Cooden Beach were going to make it a full house win when Paul White took his opening frame for Cooden Beach from Mario Correia of The Hotshots, but Mario Correia saved the day for The Hotshots by taking the final frame, which included a break of 24, but still giving the victory to Cooden Beach by 5 frames to 1.

The final match of the week saw O'Sullivan "B" facing Amherst Road "B". Kim Fuller from O'Sullivan's got his team off to a good start by taking the opening two frames off Mick Pasqua from Amherst Road.

However, Jason Kelly followed up on the table for Amherst Road and he pulled the match back to all square by taking both of his frames from Luis Elliott of O'Sullivan's. Barry Kenward then took up his cue for O'Sullivan's against Joe Cruttenden from Amherst Road but, with Kenward winning both of the remaining frames, the victory went to O'Sullivan's by 4 frames to 2.

There was no change in the record for Highest Break with Pete Buckland still holding first place with 73 and also top of Most Frames Won with 14 wins from 14 matches.