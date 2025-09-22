Bexhill United paid a heavy price for a slow and disorganised start to their away league fixture with Forest Row at Three Bridges.

The newly promoted hosts have shown themselves to be no mugs so far this season and sat just above Bexhill in the upper reaches of the SCFL table at the start of play and they came out the blocks looking sharp from the first whistle, pushing the Pirates onto the back foot.

Row were ahead on three minutes from a set piece when their big centre half Calum Donaghey rose unchallenged at the back post to nod it across the box for Perry to finish with ease. Eight minutes later they made it two, thanks to some poor clearance play by Bexhill which invited Forest Row pressure and the Pirates paid the price.

The third goal from the home side was a beautiful strike by Arron Robinson who cut inside to place his shot into the top corner of the net from distance. Bexhill at last sprang to life although the travelling supporters feared they had left it far too late.

Teams line up on Saturday for Forest Row v Bexhill

However, a goal before the break would at least give them a punchers chance and it was Dan Rogers who came closest with one opportunity from a header and another from a shot which cannoned off the bar.

Second half Bexhill looked better and stepped up their game and it was a trademark Jack Shonk free kick from outside the box that got them on the scorecard. It gave Forest Row something to think about and injected some fresh energy into the play.

The outcome was decided around the 80-minute mark. Shonk had a great chance to make it 3-2, which may have really shifted the momentum in the closing period of the game, but saw his shot fly over. Minutes later it was done and dusted when another decent finish, this time from Pamment, put Forest Row out of sight.

Bexhill still managed to carve out a couple of late chances to make the final score a little more respectable but it wasn’t to be and the home side marched on to chalk up their third league win on the bounce. They have assembled a solid, experienced squad and show every sign of being real contenders this term.