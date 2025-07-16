Bexhill rowers enjoy success at Worthing and Hastings regattas

Bexhill had a busy weekend of rowing taking part in regattas in Worthing, then Hastings the following day.

Racing ended abruptly halfway through Worthing’s regatta due to the umpire's boat breaking down.

The rowers arrived at Worthing with calm seas, but as racing started the wind began to pick up. With a few boats capsizing conditions were on the edge of the coastal rowing boat capabilities and this proved to be the downfall of the umpire’s boat which broke down. The decision was taken to cancel the second half of the regatta.

Bexhill took part in four races with the more fancied crews not getting the chance to race. But Bexhill had a great result with Phil McCorry in the Senior sculls. Phil handled the conditions really well and had a PB result of second place.

Bexhill's winning junior senior four at Hastings L to R, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp, Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Taya Hutton-Mitchell

It was very busy for Bexhills novice men. Their first of three rows was the Novice fours heat, Noah Landau, Freddy Woodbridge, John Molton, Digby Cramp & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell safely qualifiing for the final with a great row.

Their next race was the Junior fours race, the category above, and starting on the outside in the roughest conditions they came home in 9th out of 11 crews.

Their last race was the final of the novice fours. Conditions were extremely rough but they rowed really well and came across the line in fifth place with the boat full of water on the verge of sinking.

Bexhill resumed racing at a sunny and flat Hastings the next day. The conditions did chop up a little during the day but all racing went ahead unimpeded. Bexhill scored one win and multiple points-scoring results.

The first win for a Bexhill rower was down to Hana Bolton who had never rowed in a quad sculling four. She rowed with three girls from Shoreham Rowing Club in the J16 girls race winning her first ever race. It was a remarkable achievement and came with a lot of praise from Shoreham’s head coach.

The Junior/Senior men of Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell took their second win of the season so along with the extra point awarded from Southsea regatta they are 3-0 up in the championship. They led from start to finish winning by a margin of over six boat lengths.

Bexhill's second Junior/Senior four of Phil McCorry, Rowan Heynes, Clive Bingham, Digby Cramp & cox Darren Mitchell finished fifth, scoring some valuable league points.

Bexhill recorded fourth and seventh in the novice sculls, Seb Ward coming in ahead of Bryon Cramp.

Another fourth came in the ladies novice four. After winning their heat Hana Bolton, Bea Collins, Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Conner & cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell looked forward to the final.

Despite a major crash at the turns they battled to make up for lost momentum. The damage to the boat was so severe it may not be usable for the rest of the season so to finish was a miracle, let alone near the front of the race.

The second ladies novice four of Cathrine Richard, Alex Dickson, Ceri Wilkinson & Sarah reader just missed qualification by one position.

Bexhill recorded five fifth places. In the novice fours Noah Landau, Tom Woodbridge, Digby Cramp & Freddy Woodbride in their first race together as a crew have started well and will continue to move up the placings.

In an action packed double sculls race Byron Cramp & Herbie Molton sustained heavy boat damage at the turns after a collision but managed to carry on and score more league points. Next were the junior ladies four of Lizzie Pannell, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Ebony Hutton-Mitchell, Amberly Conner had never rowed together but came across the line beating more experienced crews.

The senior pair of Doug Holderway and Phil McCorry followed up with another fifth.

The last fifth spot was in the open masters 50+ where Ceri Wilkinson, John Molton, Clive Bingham, Sarah Reader never having rowed together teamed up with cox Darren Mitchell for a great row.

Bexhill travel to Deal on Saturday (19th) for the fifth round of the Coast Amateur Rowing Association season. New members welcome – contact Club Captain Andy Bickers [email protected]