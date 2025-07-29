Bexhill rowers shine at Folkestone Regatta

After all the early season postponements, new dates for many of the regattas and school holidays reducing rowers numbers, a handful of Bexhill Rowing Club members made the trip to Folkestone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill also had towing vehicle problems and the host club kindly lent them boats for all their races.

Bexhill's best result was in the Ladies Junior sculls race. Ebony Hutton-Mitchell came a creditable third – all the more impressive as she's been rowing on the river at university so hasn’t been sea rowing in a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb Ward followed this up in another single sculls event, this time in the Men’s Novice sculls. He was sitting in third but had to row out to sea as the turning buoys had started to drift. Seb rowed well and came in fourth. After his race the racing was suspended to re-align the turns so was unlucky not to have finished higher.

Bexhill's Ladies Novice four being helped ashore after their race. L to R Darren Mitchell, Sarah Reader, Amberley Conner, Alex Dickson, Catherine Richard

Bexhill put together a senior four made up of junior/senior, novice and veteran rowers but ended up having a great row. Seb Ward, Digby Cramp, Clive Bingham, Byron Cramp & cox Tay Hutton-Mitchell were sitting in third till the last two hundred meters and just lost out to much more experienced crews and came home in fifth place scoring some league points.

The Ladies Novice four of Catherine Richard, Alex Dickson, Amberley Conner, Sarah Reader & cox Darren Mitchell had a pair of point scoring sixth places as they also competed in the higher status Junior ladies race.

Taya Hutton-Mitchell & Gabby Ward entered in a very large field of Women's double sculls and came home in a creditable eighth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now a weekend off racing and Bexhill will be gearing up for the second attempt to hold their home regatta. Start time is 10am on Sunday, August 10, so fingers crossed the weather is on their side this time.