Bexhill Rowing Club at Herne Bay Regatta 03/08/2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the penultimate round of the 2024 Coastal Amateur Rowing Association season, Bexhill travelled to Herne Bay in Kent. With only a handful or young rowers Bexhill took part in three races recording two thirds and a points scoring sixth place finish.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off the day in the first event was the Boy Junior under 16 quad fours. Lorcan Hennessy, Tom Woodbridge, Digby Cramp and Seb Ward had a good race long tussle with a crew from the host club and just got pipped on the line into third.

Bexhill’s other third came in the Men’s Novice Sculls. Seb Ward back out on the water soon after his quad race had another good race in his first season in this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill’s last result came in the Men’s Junior Pairs where Byron Cramp and once again Seb Ward in his third race rowed strongly in a tough field to finish sixth in the last points scoring position.

Boy Junior under 16 quad fours of Lorcan Hennessy, Tom Woodbridge, Digby Cramp and Seb Ward

Bexhill will be back up to a full complement of crews in two weeks time for the largest coastal regatta in the country at Southsea. Bexhill’s championship leading Men’s Junior fours will be racing to secure the championship in the last regatta of the season.