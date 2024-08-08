Bexhill Rowing Club at Herne Bay Regatta 03/08/2024
Kicking off the day in the first event was the Boy Junior under 16 quad fours. Lorcan Hennessy, Tom Woodbridge, Digby Cramp and Seb Ward had a good race long tussle with a crew from the host club and just got pipped on the line into third.
Bexhill’s other third came in the Men’s Novice Sculls. Seb Ward back out on the water soon after his quad race had another good race in his first season in this event.
Bexhill’s last result came in the Men’s Junior Pairs where Byron Cramp and once again Seb Ward in his third race rowed strongly in a tough field to finish sixth in the last points scoring position.
Bexhill will be back up to a full complement of crews in two weeks time for the largest coastal regatta in the country at Southsea. Bexhill’s championship leading Men’s Junior fours will be racing to secure the championship in the last regatta of the season.
