Bexhill Rowing Club at Teddington Head 16/11/2024

With the summer coastal rowing season at an end Bexhill Rowing Club travelled to Teddington West London for the clubs first River race of 2024.

The course was a 5.2 km timed race on the Thames, crews start times were recorded then taken at the finish line instead of the usual side by side racing on the coast. 390 crews were entered for this event across many boat classes and such were the numbers it was split into a morning and afternoon division. Many of Bexhill’s rowers were competing in river boats for the very first time so were combined with more experienced rowers in some cases. From its seven entries Bexhill secured three wins, one second, one third, one fifth and a seventh place. They were supported along the course by many parents that had made the early morning trip.

Win number one came in the Men’s Masters C double sculls where Mark Mitchell and Kieran Cahill teamed up to win by over twenty seconds.

The second win came in the Men's Masters coxed four where Mitchell and Cahill teamed up with Greg Anderson, Phil McCorry and cox Taya Hutton-Mitchell in her first river race as a coxswain on the river.

Winners Op Masters B 4+

Win number three came courtesy of Doug Holderway, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha and Byron Cramp racing together for the first time in the Men’s coxless four.

In their first ever river race Emily Singh, Taya Hutton-Mitchell, Gabby Ward, Amberley Conner & cox Darren Mitchell were 2nd in Womens beginners quadruple sculls event just ten seconds behind the winners.

A third place was secured in the Men’s coxless quadruple sculls. The crew consisted of Greg Anderson, Byron Cramp, Seb Ward & Doug Holderway.

Nick McCorry, Chris Botha, Herbie Molton, Phil McCorry cox Max were 5th in open coxed four.

Then in the men’s double sculls Nick McCorry & Seb Ward did well against a large field to come home seventh just missing sixth place by a single second.