Bexhill Rowing Club members compete in Eastbourne Rowing Regatta on June 8

Bexhill Rowing Club travelled the short distance to Eastbourne last Saturday for the third round of the 2024 Coastal Amateur Rowing Association season. Sea conditions were rough with large rolling waves. Launching and retrieving boats was challenging; it required all club members to help each other and only minor rudder damage was sustained during the whole day. Bexhill recorded one win and various points scoring places.

The Men’s Junior four won their race making it 3 nil up keeping themselves on course for the championship. Seb Ward, Herbie Molton, Chris Botha, Byron Cramp and cox Darren Mitchell led from start to finish and never looked to be troubled. Their winning margin was over 4 boat lengths.

In the Men’s Junior pairs Chris Botha and Byron Cramp recorded a third place again scoring good points for the league.

Bexhill’s Junior U16 Boys quad sculls crew of Lorcan Hennessy, Noah Landau, Digby Cramp, Seb Ward with cox Darren Mitchell rowed well against stiff opposition finishing in 5th place.

Unusually the Ladies Novice fours were split into two heats such are the numbers of new crews with only the first four in each heat qualifying to race the final. Bexhill’s crew of Catherine Richard, Tiannah Macey, Ceri Wilkinson, Sarah Reader and cox Darren Mitchell in only their second race qualified for the final and managed to finish in 7th place.

Bexhill’s Ladies Junior four of Gaby Ward, Tiannah Macey, Lizzie Pannell, Amberley Connor and cox Darren Mitchell finished in 6th place grabbing the last league point.

Bexhill’s last result was in the Men’s Senior pairs where Clive Bingham and John Molton teamed up to take 6th place again scoring a league point.